Suspect Killed by Yuba County Deputy ID’d as Marysville Man with History of Violence

LINDA — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect killed by a deputy in Linda Monday night.

Jahmal Derrick Stewart, 45, of Marysville, was shot amid a struggle with a deputy, during which he tried to take the deputy’s weapon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the deputy responded to a call about an assault in the area of North Beale Road near Lowe Avenue. Investigators determined an elderly man had been the victim of a strong-arm robbery.

Stewart, who matched the description of the robbery suspect, was walking away from the scene of the assault when the deputy told him to take his hand out of his coat pocket. When the deputy tried to pat Stewart down, the sheriff’s department says he tried to run.

The deputy held Stewart, who then tried to grab at the deputy’s weapon while it was still in its holster.

Scott Lawrence was a witness to the incident and described what he saw Monday.

“The cop went to get him in a handcuff hold and he pushed away from the cop,” he told FOX40. “The cop grabbed him. They got in a bear hug and the guy kept trying to get the gun out of the holster.”

Stewart, who the sheriff’s department says was “much bigger” than the deputy, kept trying to grab the weapon as the deputy took him to the ground.

“And he almost had the gun out. And I was about ready to get out and see if I can assist the officer,” Lawrence recalled.

A backup deputy arrived at the scene reported hearing the other deputy say, “He’s got my gun!” That’s when the sheriff’s department says both deputies heard a shot fired from the deputy’s weapon.

“And out of nowhere, here comes the female officer running around me, about from me to you, and just pow, pow, pow,” Lawrence told FOX40. “Three shots and it was over.”

The sheriff’s department confirmed the backup deputy fired at Stewart three to five times. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department reports Stewart had a felony, no bail warrant out of Sacramento and was on probation for several weapons violations at the time of the deadly shooting. He has spent time in prison and has a violent past, which included incidents of child abuse, domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Additionally, the sheriff’s department says he has been arrested multiple times on suspicion of resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave. One deputy has been an officer for 16 years while the other has served for three years.

An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday.