Three People, Including 1-Year-Old Girl, Killed in Crash near Placerville on Highway 50

PLACERVILLE — Three people, including an infant, were killed in a crash on Highway 50 near Placerville.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 51-year-old man was driving a Volvo westbound on Highway 50 near Camino Heights Drive when he lost control and spun out into the eastbound lanes.

The Volvo driver, who was going approximately 60 mph, collided with a 39-year-old male who was going approximately 65 mph in a Subaru.

Authorities say the Subaru struck the right side of the Volvo.

The Volvo driver and a one-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle. An adult female in the right front passenger seat and the driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The one-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Subaru driver suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a trauma hospital.

CHP said all victims were wearing seatbelts. They also reported slick roads from the heavy rain combined with speed may have played a factor in this crash.

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.

Since Jan. 1, Placerville has seen four fatal accidents resulting in six deaths.

