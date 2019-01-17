Airbnb Offers Extra Money to California Federal Employees Who List Their Homes

Airbnb will be giving extra cash to federal executive branch employees through a new program, “A Night On Us.”

Federal executive branch employees who hosts three nights in their home between December 18, 2018 and March 18 will receive up to $110 extra.

Hosting an experience will also qualify hosts for the extra cash.

Airbnb said $110 is the average amount U.S. hosts make per night.

“And as the typical U.S. host makes approximately $8,700 a year from sharing their home, we hope this boost will serve to supplement the income government employees already earn from home sharing, helping to address fast emerging financial challenges for the foreseeable future.”

Federal executive branch employees can sign up HERE.