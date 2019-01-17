Bagley Brothers Show Their Support for One Another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- One of the top NBA rookies, Kings power forward Marvin Bagley, shared the end of the Huskies' bench in support of his younger brother, Marcus, a junior now at Sheldon High School.

"It's something we've been doing since we were younger," Bagley said. "Everybody's been watching, supporting each other. So whenever I get the chance to be here and watch I'm definitely going."

It's not just Marvin Bagley who goes. The entire family, mom, dad and the kids, do too. It doesn't matter if it's a high school game or the Kings at the Golden 1 Center, they'll be there.

"My little brother be having his games on the weekend too. So it's like they are running back and forth trying to figure out who is going to go where," Marcus Bagley said.

"It's pretty cool to be able to have parents like that, who cared enough to see us do well and what we like doing. So I'm just thankful for that," Marvin Bagley said.

Less than a year ago the Bagley family was living in North Carolina. They were there because Marvin, then 18, was a freshman playing at Duke University.

As for Marcus, he was a sophomore in high school but chose to sit out to work on his strength and conditioning.

Fast forward to this past August, when the buzz of where Marcus would go to school was at its peak.

"There were rumors he was going to Capital, maybe Sheldon, they weren't too sure. No one knew where he lived, whatever," said Sheldon coach Joey Rollings. "Then school registration came, he showed up. So, we were all excited, you know."

High-level basketball recruits usually don't just drop out of the sky.

"He's a game changer for any program," Rollings said.

"He shoots the ball very well," Marvin Bagley said. "His ability to shoot threes and knock them down consistently."

Just like Marvin, Marcus is getting a lot of attention from some of the top colleges in the country.

"If I can stay humble, that would be a great thing for me to do. Just stay humble, worry about my school and my basketball and that's it," Marcus Bagley said.

Big brother Marvin insists he doesn't try to mess with his game.

"He's his own player," he said. "He can be a special player. It's kind of good to be different and play your own style of play."