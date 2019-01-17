DAVIS -- A week after Davis police Officer Natalie Corona was fatally shot while investigating a traffic accident, Dutch Bros. coffee shops were donating a dollar for every drink purchased until midnight Thursday to her memorial fund.
Dutch Bros. Coffee Shops Donating Proceeds to Davis Officer’s Memorial Fund
