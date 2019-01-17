Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets Recalled after Consumers Find Wood in Them

A Georgia-based company has recalled more than 68,000 pounds of gluten-free chicken nuggets after consumers found wood in them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Perdue Foods LLC’s recall Thursday.

Three consumers reported finding wood in their packages of frozen SimplySmart Organics chicken nuggets.

The chicken nuggets, which were produced on Oct. 25, were shipped to stores nationwide.

FSIS reports the affected packages have a best by date of Oct. 25, 2019 and establishment number “P-33944.” The recall pertains to the following products:

22-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS GLUTEN FREE” with UPC Bar Code “72745-80656” represented on the label

Consumers who think they may have the recalled chicken nuggets in their freezers should dispose of them or return them.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or injuries related to the recall.