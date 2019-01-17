Gov. Newsom to Move Family to $3.7M Fair Oaks Home

FAIR OAKS — Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving his family from the governor’s mansion to a different home in Fair Oaks, according to the governor’s office.

The home, purchased for $3.7 million, has six bedrooms and more than 12,000 square feet of living space.

The property is more than 8 acres and was recently purchased by the family.

Newsom, his wife and their four young children moved to midtown Sacramento Jan. 7. A spokesperson at the time said they “spent a significant amount of time considering where to reside as a family” before deciding on the governor’s mansion.

“They look forward to getting to know their new neighbors and becoming an active part of the larger Sacramento community,” the governor’s spokesperson said in a statement sent Jan. 4.