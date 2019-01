Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Leaders like Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Rev. Al Sharpton spoke to the crowd at this morning’s Legislative Black Caucus breakfast Thursday morning, an annual event honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Caucus Chair Assemblymember Shirley Weber says black congressional leaders try to hold true to Dr. King’s vision as they make laws. She says education access is the civil rights issue of our generation, but a major focus for the caucus will also be police policy reform.