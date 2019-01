STOCKTON — A suspect was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night following an officer-involved shooting in Stockton.

The Stockton Police Department is investigating the shooting on Mist Trail Drive, a neighborhood located in Weston Ranch.

All officers who responded to the incident are OK, according to the police department.

The details surrounding the officer-involved shooting have not been reported.

SPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4500 block of Mist Trail Dr.

