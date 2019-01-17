Storm Pounds California with Rain and Snow, Conditions Close Several Schools in Northern California

Wide areas of California are on alert for treacherous conditions as the latest in series of Pacific storms dumps rain and snow.

Flash flood warnings are posted in many areas statewide Thursday morning and some neighborhoods near wildfire burn scars are under evacuation orders.

The Santa Barbara County community of Montecito that was devastated by a deadly debris flow a year ago has received 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours, but so far has avoided a repeat of the disaster.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, a flash flood watch is in effect for the area burned by the wildfire that obliterated the town of Paradise in November. The higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada has seen blizzard conditions.

SCHOOL CLOSURES All schools in the Tahoe-Truckee Unified District – snow

Pinewood Elementary – no power

Sierra Ridge Middle School – no power

Lake Tahoe Community College – unsafe travel conditions

The San Francisco Chronicle reports three people, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed Tuesday when a car went out of control in heavy rain in El Dorado County and crashed into another car. Two other storm-related deaths were reported earlier in Northern California.