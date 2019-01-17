Storm’s Aftermath Leaves Some Roads, Parks Flooded in Sacramento Region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Wednesday's storm didn't have quite as strong winds as the last one, but it brought plenty of water.

"Never seen it like this before," Michael Moithen said.

Moithen has given a nearby park off Dry Creek Parkway in Rio Linda a new nickname -- "Lake Rio Linda."

Debbie Davis brought her two dogs Cody and Carolina for a walk but realized that wasn’t going to happen Thursday.

“I’ve been cooped up in the house for a little bit since the storm and I decided to come out and see what happened today," Davis said.

Instead, Davis brought her camera to take pictures.

"And it's beautiful out here even though it's flooded," she said.

A ways to the northwest, near Dunnigan, Highway 505 and Highway 16 both had to close because the road was flooded. Several cars had stalled out in the water.

Meanwhile, in Rancho Cordova, fallen tree branches slowed traffic in a few areas. Those were cleaned up quickly.