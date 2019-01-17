White House Delegation Cancels Davos Trip

The White House has canceled the planned delegation’s trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Thursday, the 27th day of government shutdown.

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” Sanders said in a statement.

President Donald Trump previously canceled his own trip to Davos. The Trump-less trip would have been led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and deputy chief of staff for policy coordination Chris Liddell were also scheduled to travel to Switzerland for the annual economic confab.

“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum,” Trump tweeted earlier this month. “My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!”

The annual conference brings together powerful executives, finance ministers and other members of the global elite.

The announcement came hours after the President denied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the use of a military aircraft for a trip to Afghanistan with a congressional delegation, raising criticism of the administration’s forthcoming overseas travel, which had been scheduled for January 22 to 25.

An overseas trip for Cabinet-level officials can be difficult to organize in the midst of a government shutdown. Some members of the advance teams are furloughed, making planning and logistics difficult.