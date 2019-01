Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adam is in the studio with Staff SGT. Jonathan Corchado and Airman 1st Class Quincey Bush getting the details on their upcoming charity basketball game that will benefit victims of the Camp Fire.

The 48th Intelligence Squadron (48 IS) has challenged the Bear River Middle School Basketball team to a charity game. The 48 IS will then play the local high school Junior Varsity team directly after.