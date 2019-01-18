Fresh Snow Hits Sierra At Tahoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sierra-At-Tahoe boasts 2,000 acres and 2,212 vertical feet of dynamic terrain with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe from the summit and one of the deepest snowpacks in the region. Easy to get to and always welcoming, Sierra-At-Tahoe is located just 12 miles from South Lake Tahoe. Known as the “locals spot,” Sierra is a bastion of the authentic California ski experience. Where unserious fun is taken seriously.

More info:

Sierra At Tahoe

1111 Sierra-At-Tahoe Rd

Twin Bridges

SierraAtTahoe.com

Facebook: @SierraAtTahoe

Twitter: @Sierra_At_Tahoe