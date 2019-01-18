Manteca Police Search for Teenage Sexual Assault Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- A female victim was sexually assaulted near Downtown Manteca and now police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in connection to the attack.

Manteca Police released a composite sketch of the suspect; the victim described her attacker as a Hispanic male, approximately 16 years old, 5'3" tall with a slim build.

Detectives say the victim was walking along South Lincoln Avenue around 9:30, Monday night, when she was grabbed by the suspect before being dragged into a nearby alley and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say the suspect then left the victim in a dirty alleyway, before taking off on a dark colored bike.

The attack happened just a block away from Manteca High School.

“There's a high school down the street. There's always kids in this area that are in that age range,” said Teresa Ornellas, a concerned parent. “It's just... a little bit too scary.”

FOX40 reached out to the Manteca Unified School District to ask if parents were notified of the attack or if they've increased security at the school but the district doesn’t have a statement at this time.

Ornellas owns a business in the area and she says she's shocked this happened downtown, an area she thought was safe.

“It's a fear. I want to stay in business, and I want to make sure that my clients come in safe,” Ornellas said. “I want to make sure when they come downtown, that they feel secure.”

Now she's calling on the city and Manteca Police to make Downtown Manteca safer for all.

She says she would like to see better lighting and more police patrols in the area.

“It's one of my worst fears and to have it happen here with someone... I feel really bad for that person,” said Ornellas.

Manteca police say this is still an on-going investigation and haven't said whether or not the suspect is a student.

FOX40 will add any updates on this investigation to this article as they become available.