Officers Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run near Folsom Boulevard, 46th Street

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and 46th Street.

Around 6:30 a.m., a passerby contacted police after noticing a body on the side of the road.

Authorities say the female victim appeared to have been hit by a car and died from her injuries at the scene.

At this time, there is no information on the vehicle the victim was hit by.

Folsom Boulevard between 44th and 48th streets will be closed during the investigation.

