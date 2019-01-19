Boy, 2, Dead after Falling Out of Mother’s Car, Getting Hit, Police Say

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a car near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County, police said.

The 2-year-old boy fell out of his mother’s car while she was driving on Jennings Station Road near I-70 and then was struck by another moving car, police said. This happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The mother of the toddler took her son to a nearby Shell gas station to report the accident. Police said the boy was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the case. Police said the driver of the car that struck the boy is cooperating.