DACA Recipient, Republican Strategist React to Trump’s Proposed Deal to End Government Shutdown

SACRAMENTO – Locals have mixed reactions to the president’s proposed plan to end the government shutdown.

Some say it’s a show of compromise and meeting in the middle.

But those directly affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program say the deal only adds more fear and doubt about what their future holds.

“We’re all in limbo right now. It’s very worrisome,” said DACA recipient, Fatima Diaz.

Diaz, 22, says right now there’s a lot of uncertainty for herself and other “Dreamers.”

This, after the president proposed an immigration compromise to bring an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history

Part of that compromise, three years of legal relief to DACA recipients like Diaz.

But she says this is just a band-aid solution to an on-going problem and the proposed deal doesn’t go far enough.

“I think they should keep pushing for a permanent solution. This is just a temporary solution, so I think it would be wasting a lot of time and energy,” Diaz said.

Though some Californians say the president’s plan is a step in the right direction, a deal that gives both sides of the political aisle is something they want.

“We have to do something to solve the immigration issue. It’s something we’re very familiar with here in California,” said Republican Strategist, Tim Rosales. “Governing is about compromise, and I think this is a clear compromise that, regardless of where you sit on the partisan spectrum, you have to see it as such. The question really is how democrats are going to react to this offer.”

But for those directly affected by the DACA program, what they really want are long-term protections and security so that they can go to work each day and keep contributing to the country they call home.

I think DACA is a great investment in our future. Most of us are out here working very hard. We just want to do what’s best for this country because it’s all we know,” Diaz expressed.

California is home to over 200,000 DACA recipients, more than a quarter of the national number.