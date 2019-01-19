Elk Grove Driver Shot at with BB Gun While Traveling on Sheldon Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- An Elk Grove driver is on edge after another car driving in the opposite direction shot at his car with a BB gun while he was on his way home from work, early Saturday morning.

It happened on Sheldon Road near Highway 99 around 1:30 a.m. as he was traveling west.

Still shaken up, the driver says the attack on his car was random.

His wife is pleading for any answers.

A typical drive home from work quickly turned into a nightmare for Jennie Lopez’s husband Michael.

“The entire window was shattered,” she said. “He heard a pop on his driver’s side window, and his whole window shattered, glass went right past him, and inside his vehicle.”

Lopez says her husband the “pulled over and called 911, and Elk Grove police had shown up to provide support, he documented that he was OK, but the real injury was the threat against his vehicle.”

Michael says BB gun pellets were found inside the car.

Pictures show the damage, including broken windows, along with a hole near the driver’s side door.

“He was deeply, shaken, especially with the uncertainty of not knowing,” Lopez stated.

Lopez says her husband wasn’t hurt during the incident but says he’s still on edge.

“We’re just fortunate that he wasn’t seriously injured, but grateful it didn’t cause another accident, because seriously he could’ve hit another vehicle,” she said.

While Lopez says the truck is being repaired, she’s hoping the people who did this come forward.

“The reality is that it may seem funny, it might be a game, but it could be a threat to someone’s life and not just damage to the vehicle and giving someone a bad day,” Lopez said.

Officials say they are investigating, but if you have any information, call Elk Grove police.