Sacramento Police Investigating Stabbing Beneath Capital City Freeway in Midtown

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a stabbing on 26th Street between W and X streets.
Around 9:30 a.m., they received a call about a large fight in the area.
When authorities arrived on scene, a male adult was found on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the back.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect(s). At this time, no information about the suspect(s) have been released.
During their investigation, 26th Street between W and X streets will remain closed to traffic.
Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.
38.559146 -121.478580