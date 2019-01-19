Sacramento Police Investigating Stabbing Beneath Capital City Freeway in Midtown

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a stabbing on 26th Street between W and X streets.

Around 9:30 a.m., they received a call about a large fight in the area.

When authorities arrived on scene, a male adult was found on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the back.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect(s). At this time, no information about the suspect(s) have been released.

During their investigation, 26th Street between W and X streets will remain closed to traffic.

