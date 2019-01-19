Stockton Joins Women’s March Movement for the First Time, Sacramento Supporters Take to the Capitol for the Third Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Hundreds of women, men, children and allies rallied together for first ever Women's March of Stockton as thousands took to the streets for the third annual Women's March on Washington after President Donald Trump's election.

"I think it's important that the people of this city come together for the common cause of uniting with people of all different backgrounds regardless of economic status or their race, their sexuality," Erica Dei Rossi said.

There were chants and cheers and inspirational words from local activists who said the march serves as a space to embrace, celebrate and empower each other.

One Women's Love Movement and the Younger Women's Task Force organized the march so people wouldn't have to travel to make their voices heard.

"It's very empowering for young people to see political movement such as this occurring here. That they can be a part of a political movement that they can have a voice," Dei Rossi explained.

While some rallied for specific causes, organizers say they wanted Stockton's march to focus on solidarity, love and unity -- working toward a common goal.

Stockton Women's March co-chair Tashante McCoy-Ham said they intentionally chose diverse speakers after the National Women's March received backlash, accused of only supporting white, liberal women.

"We reached out to individuals that we felt fit into the categories of people who felt shut out before," McCoy-Ham said.

Supporters of the march said they're encouraged by the turnout.

"It shows the support from the community and to show how diverse Stockton is," Michelle Baldeon said. "And the fact that we're all coming together to have our voices heard and not only support the community but the women in our community doing big changes and helping our community become better."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- And despite lower turnout numbers than the last two years in Sacramento for the Women's March and the rally that followed, there was still an enthusiastic group who participated.

A few thousand people marched from Southside Park all the way to the Capitol where there were a number of speakers addressing the crowd.

Many who attended say being there makes a statement that they hope reverberates nationwide.