Deputies Searching for Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect in San Joaquin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKEFORD -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a Wells Fargo bank with a note Saturday morning.

The attempted robbery happened near East Jack Tone Road off Highway 88.

San Joaquin County detectives released a surveillance photograph of the would-be robber.

“A man walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller with some demands on it,” said Deputy Andrea Lopez, spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Lopez says the suspect was able to get away but he didn’t get any money.

She says a quick-thinking teller was able to stall.

“The teller was able to delay him and he must have became nervous and fled the area,” said Lopez.

Investigators say no explosive devices or other weapons were found at the bank.

“We didn’t see any weapons, however, threats were made and when threats are made and jeopardize public safety it is a concern of ours,” Lopez stated.

The sheriff’s office confirmed this isn’t the first time thieves have targeted the Wells Fargo bank and said they’ll be stepping up patrols in the area.

“At this point right now, we are going to be conducting checks on the business during their operation hours,” Lopez said.

In the meantime, detectives are asking the public to help identify the man in the photograph. You’re asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

“We want to find out who he is,” Lopez said. “We know somebody knows who he is and we would like them to do the right thing and have him come forward or have them call our office.”

Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.