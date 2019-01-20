Flash Flood Watch Issued for Camp Fire Burn Area

OROVILLE (AP) — Another Pacific storm moving into Northern California has prompted a flash flood watch for communities hit by last year’s devastating wildfire.

The National Weather Service says mud and debris flows are possible in and around the town of Paradise through 9 p.m. Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the #CampFire burn scar until 5:45pm. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are moving over the burn area. Flooding & ash and debris flows are possible. Take action if in this area! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RPhglsejvE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 20, 2019

Forecasters say thunderstorms packing heavy rainfall could cause small rivers and creeks to rise quickly.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for Pulga, a community just west of Concow. Butte County officials say residents in other areas should be prepared to leave if flooding occurs.

Paradise was virtually incinerated two months ago by the Camp Fire that killed 86 people and destroyed nearly 15,000 homes.

California was walloped last week by winter storms that caused at least five deaths and left thousands without power.