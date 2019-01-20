Friend Calls Driver who Hit, Killed Woman in East Sacramento a ‘Coward’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST SACRAMENTO -- Sunday night, family and friends were mourning the loss of a woman who was struck by a car and died early Friday morning in East Sacramento.

The car sped off after hitting Niema Cameron on Folsom Boulevard near 46th Street.

“Whoever was driving knew they'd hit something," said Tracy Hills. "But in this case, it wasn’t something, it was someone. She was a person and for somebody to just drive off and leave her, I can't even find the right word."

Hills remembered her close family friendly dearly.

"She's a daughter. She's a sister, a cousin, an aunt, a friend," she told FOX40. "She's not somebody you just run over and leave her laying in the road."

Cameron had been living on the streets for a while. Hills said she had schizophrenia and had fallen on hard times.

“She was working toward getting better and helping herself," Hills said.

She got help from neighbors like Christine Chapman, who would bring her water and let her sleep on her back porch.

Chapman found Cameron’s body in her driveway around 6:30 a.m.

“It’s unnerving, obviously, even more so because I recognized her," Chapman said. "I was just glad to find out that she had somebody, that she wasn’t a person that somebody just forgot about."

While Hills knows nothing can bring Cameron back, finding the person responsible would at least bring justice.

"Whoever that was needs to be caught and be accountable and take responsibility for killing someone and running away like a coward. It’s not right," she said.

Police found the car they believe the suspect was driving but no arrests have been made. They say the car had been reported stolen.