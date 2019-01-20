NWS Issues Tornado Warnings for Several Counties

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for San Joaquin, Calaveras and Stanislaus counties Sunday afternoon.
Those near Linden and Waterloo were told to take shelter as a severe thunderstorm moved northeast through the area at 20 mph.
At 3:03 p.m., the NWS issued another warning for those in rural areas of west central Calaveras County after the thunderstorm was located over Rancho Calaveras. Funnel clouds were reported.
The warning for San Joaquin County is set to expire at 3:30 p.m. while the warning for Calaveras County will expire at 3:45 p.m.
Flying debris could be picked up from the storm’s high winds and roofs, windows and vehicles may be damaged.
Once inside a sturdy building, the NWS advises going to a basement or lower floor and avoiding windows.