NWS Issues Tornado Warnings for Several Counties

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for San Joaquin, Calaveras and Stanislaus counties Sunday afternoon.

Those near Linden and Waterloo were told to take shelter as a severe thunderstorm moved northeast through the area at 20 mph.

2:30pm – Tornado warning issued for Northeastern San Joaquin County near Linden until 3:30pm. Take shelter immediately if near this area! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/l0zqq2m0cv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 20, 2019

At 3:03 p.m., the NWS issued another warning for those in rural areas of west central Calaveras County after the thunderstorm was located over Rancho Calaveras. Funnel clouds were reported.

The warning for San Joaquin County is set to expire at 3:30 p.m. while the warning for Calaveras County will expire at 3:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moving northeast toward San Andreas. Tornado Warning for West Central Calaveras County in effect until 3:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/tP4o1y3gFG — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) January 20, 2019

Flying debris could be picked up from the storm’s high winds and roofs, windows and vehicles may be damaged.

Once inside a sturdy building, the NWS advises going to a basement or lower floor and avoiding windows.