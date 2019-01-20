Passerby Wakes Sleeping Resident as Fire Breaks Out in Arden-Arcade Home

ARDEN-ARCADE — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is crediting a passerby with saving the life a resident in the Arden-Arcade area.

On Sunday, a person walking by an Eastern Avenue home noticed a fire had broken out inside.

Metro Fire says the stranger knocked on the door, waking a resident who was asleep when flames began filling the room they were in.

The passerby also walked to the nearby Metro Fire station to tell crews there about the fire.

The blaze was knocked down before it could spread to the rest of the home.

A sleeping occupant in a living room of a home on #EasternAv in #Arden is lucky to be alive today after a walking pedestrian woke him up by knocking on his door this afternoon after a fire started in the same room. pic.twitter.com/YUtpBCjBSQ — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) January 21, 2019

According to Metro Fire, a faulty power strip caused the fire. Officials say power strips should only be plugged directly into a wall then checked regularly. Extension cords should never be plugged into power strips.