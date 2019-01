SACRAMENTO — Police are at the scene of a shooting on 12th Street in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento police Capt. Norm Leong reports the roadway between C and D streets was closed Sunday night as officers investigated the shooting. The “closure will be lengthy,” Leong tweeted at 7:22 p.m.

SPD investigating a shooting in the area of 12th and C Street.

Traffic impacted in the area-

Inbound 12th Street between C and D Street is closed. Please use alternate routes. PIO en route. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/bqQUxyt3qw — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 21, 2019

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting or if officers have arrested a suspect.

