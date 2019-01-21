Avalanche Outside Aspen Kills 1

ASPEN, Colorado — An avalanche outside Aspen, Colorado, killed one person, authorities said Monday.

A tweet from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were making plans to recover the body from an area south of Aspen.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the incident involved a group staying at Markley Hut. “One was buried in the avalanche. The group located and extricated the tourer from the snow and tried to revive them, but their effort was unsuccessful.”

On Saturday, the center tweeted that conditions in the backcountry were dangerous and “will require conservative decision-making.”

An avalanche last week in New Mexico’s Taos Ski Valley claimed the life of a skier. One other person was injured.