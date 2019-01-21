Elk Grove Man Found Dead after Car Overturns in Flooded Roadway

SUTTER COUNTY — An Elk Grove man was found dead Saturday after his car overturned into a drainage ditch in unincorporated Sutter County.

Around 9:45 a.m., Yuba-Sutter CHP officers found an overturned Chevrolet Camaro on Pleasant Grove Boulevard just south of Cornelius Avenue.

The driver was still inside and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Investigators believe the 22-year-old man was driving northbound on Pleasant Grove Boulevard Friday night around 10:30 to 11 p.m. When he came upon road closure signs blocking traffic from the flooded roadway he drove around them.

His Camaro crashed into standing water and came to a stop on its roof in the ditch.

The CHP reports the man died as a result of his injuries.

His identity has not been reported.