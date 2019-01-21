How Parents Can Strengthen Their Connection to Their Teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wellness Together School Mental Health Executive Director Marlon Morgan visits the studio to talk about how parents and teens can strengthen their connection to one another.

First, Morgan says, is to listen. Parents should set aside time a few evenings a week to just listen. It even helps to set calendar reminders on your phone or smart home assistants like Alexa or Google Home.

Parents and their teens can also come up with activities that don't involve screens; cook a meal together, play a board game or do something outdoors.

The third-annual California Student Mental Wellness Conference is happening Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit the Wellness Together website.