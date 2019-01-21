How Parents Can Strengthen Their Connection to Their Teens

First, Morgan says, is to listen. Parents should set aside time a few evenings a week to just listen. It even helps to set calendar reminders on your phone or smart home assistants like Alexa or Google Home.
Parents and their teens can also come up with activities that don't involve screens; cook a meal together, play a board game or do something outdoors.
The third-annual California Student Mental Wellness Conference is happening Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit the Wellness Together website.