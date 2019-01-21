Sacramento Police Chief Calls on Community Members to Come Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council will consider enacting an emergency ordinance they say would help keep protests safe.

It all comes after the city learned the district attorney's office could soon be done with the investigation into Stephon Clark's death at the hands of police.

The measure would ban a number of weapons. Police say the items have been used to harm both demonstrators and members of law enforcement in the past.

As the police department makes this request, Chief Daniel Hahn has been calling on the entire Sacramento community to come together after the events of last year.