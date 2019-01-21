Sacramento Police Investigate Shooting in Jack in the Box Parking Lot

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Two people were shot in South Sacramento Monday night and the suspect has not been found.

Evidence markers dotted the Jack in the Box parking lot on Elder Creek and Power Inn roads as the Sacramento Police Department investigated the shooting.

The adult victims went to the hospital before they could be assessed at the scene by medical personnel, according to police. They sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Two people have been shot at this scene along Elder Creek and Power Inn Roads according to @SacPolice. Looking from several angles I count about 9 of the kind of evidence markers usually used to mark bullet casings in this parking lot. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/uIdQYQIEX8 — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 22, 2019

Police have not located a suspect.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this shooting investigation.