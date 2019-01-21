Sierra Residents Digging Out from Several Feet of Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- About 7 feet of new snow fell in portions of the high Sierra over the past seven days.

An extended break in the weather gave people who live in the high Sierra a chance to catch up with all the necessary shoveling and plowing around their properties.

Soda Springs resident Charlie Houtz was one of many residents busy operating snowblowers in their driveways.

"You know when we get a foot of snow or 18 inches of snow like we did almost every day this last week, I was out here a good two, three hours every day," Houtz said.

Houtz has been entering his house through the garage. He said he cleared a path to his front door a few days ago but that path was already snowed in again Monday.

Some parked cars in Soda Springs were completely buried in snow.

Ski resorts were crowded with skiers and snowboarders enjoying all that new snow during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

"The best powder for the season," one skier told FOX40.

Westbound traffic was heavy Monday evening with travelers returning home.

Houtz said he'd rather be skiing than blowing snow off his driveway, but his chance will come soon.

"So during the week when (the crowds) all go home, then I'll go out there and enjoy myself," he said.