Thousands of Pounds of Marble Spilled from Truck in Roseville, I-80 Traffic Delayed

ROSEVILLE -- Thousands of pounds of stone spilled from a truck Monday afternoon along eastbound Interstate 80 near Taylor Road in Roseville.
Three lanes of traffic were blocked, severely impacting traffic. The backup reached at least as far back as Douglas Boulevard.
Around 4:40 p.m., the CHP reports lanes one through four reopened.
The pile of debris was determined to be over 2 feet high, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. Caltrans crews will arrive at 5 p.m. to clean it up from the roadway.
This is a developing story.
38.763121 -121.257558