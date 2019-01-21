Win Tickets on Disney on Ice!

The Disney Princesses took a break from their grand adventures to visit the Studio40 Live Set and they left behind some important items! We need your help figuring out who each item belongs to!

Tune in to Studio40 Live from Monday, 1/28, through Friday, 2/1, and see if you can help us get these items back to the correct Princess! The first person to call in each day and correctly guess who that item belongs to will win a family 4-pack of tickets to Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream!

Studio40 Live airs M-F from 11a-1130a on KTXL FOX40.

For official contest rules CLICK HERE