Olivia is out in Carmichael checking out the newest discount store in our area. The Falling Prices website describes the store as "a new concept in discount retail where prices in the store fall each day until everything sells. Each Tuesday the store opens with new inventory and by the end of the day Saturday it will all be gone. New product is then brought in and the process starts all over again."
Falling Prices Discount Store Attracting Bargain Hunters
-
What’s at Stake on Cyber Monday
-
Secret Santas Across the Country Have Paid Off More Than $130,000 in Walmart Customers’ Layaway Items
-
Elk Grove ‘Ghost Mall’ Set to be Demolished
-
From Duct-Taped Shoes to $11M: Man Leaves Surprise Donations to Children’s Charities
-
Manteca Shopping Center Break-Ins Worry Nearby Business Owners
-
-
Dow Soars More Than 1,000 Points in a Miraculous Comeback
-
Starbucks Is Going to Sell Nitro at All Its US Stores
-
Worst Riot in a Decade Engulfs Paris; Macron Vows Action
-
Shoppers Rush to Arden Fair Stores to Enjoy Post-Christmas Sales
-
FOX40’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday Store Hours List
-
-
‘Day of the Dozens’ – Krispy Kreme Brings Back the $1 Dozen Deal
-
Investigators Uncover Counterfeit Clothes, Illegal Pharmaceuticals at Local Family’s Stores
-
Surveillance Video Shows Suspects Crash Truck Into Rancho Cordova Gas Station, Steal ATM