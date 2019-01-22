Falling Prices Discount Store Attracting Bargain Hunters

Olivia is out in Carmichael checking out the newest discount store in our area. The Falling Prices website  describes the store as "a new concept in discount retail where prices in the store fall each day until everything sells.  Each Tuesday the store opens with new inventory and by the end of the day Saturday it will all be gone.  New product is then brought in and the process starts all over again."