Healthy Food Tips from FITeats

Eric is in the kitchen with Don Arnold, CEO of FITeats, getting a look at their strawberry protein pancakes along with some other healthy meals they serve in our area.

FITeats is a local delivery/pick up service that makes it easy to to eat healthier with pre-made food.

Tips for Healthy Eating

1. Plan ahead and commit to meal prep. Spending more time on meal prep is linked to better dietary habits, like eating more fruits and vegetables. Not only will planning ahead decrease stress, but will also help you aim to have nutritionally well-balanced meals throughout the week.

2. Eat your Veggies. Your mom was right when she told you to eat your vegetables. Not only are veggies low in calories, but they’re also filling and full of fiber. Eating more vegetables will fill you up and lower your net carbohydrate intake, leading to weight loss.

3. Don’t Skip Breakfast. It is a common misconception that skipping breakfast will help you lose weight. Research shows that people who regularly eat breakfast are less likely to be overweight.

4. Cut down on saturated fat and sugar. Try cutting out soda and juices with high sugar content from your diet and monitor the amount of saturated fat in your diet by sticking to healthy fats like cheese, nuts and avocado.

5. Monitor your portion sizes. Larger portions have more calories and encourage people to eat more than they otherwise would. Start out by using smaller plates or by measuring the amount of food that you are serving yourself for each meal.