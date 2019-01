Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton shooting victim was hospitalized Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department reports the shooting occurred at 4:14 p.m. in the area of North Baker and West Elm streets near American Legion Park.

One man was shot. He was alert and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital, according to the police department.

No one has been detained in connection to the shooting.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates.