Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let an Enrolled Agent, “The Tax Expert”, answer your tax questions for free on Tax Help Day, January 26, 2019. Enrolled Agents, or EA’s, specialize in taxation and are licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. We will have two 30-minute segments on the new tax law changes for Personal tax returns at 10am and Business Returns at 11am. In addition, we will have Assemblyman Kevin Kiley open the event at 9am and address the attendees on tax issues facing California.

More info:

Tax Help Day

Saturday

9am - noon

Maidu Community Center

1-800-777-2732

CSEA.org