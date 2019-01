STOCKTON — Two victims were hospitalized Tuesday night after they were shot in Stockton.

Officers arrived at the shooting scene in the area of West Lane and East Alpine Avenue around 6:45 p.m., according to Stockton police Officer Joe Silva.

The two shooting victims were located and transported to local hospitals. Silva reports one was in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified, according to Silva.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this shooting investigation.