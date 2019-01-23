Berkeley Approves 25-Cent Tax on Disposable Cups

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Berkeley has approved a 25-cent tax on disposable cups city officials say is part of an effort to eliminate restaurant waste.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the ordinance that also forces restaurants to provide to-go containers that are compostable by January 2020.

Berkeley Councilwoman Sophie Hahn says recycling is no longer a solution and adds that to save the planet “it’s time to reduce, reuse and compost.”

KNTV reports city leaders hope the measure will encourage people to carry reusable mugs as Berkeley tries to become a plastic-free city.

But Joe Brite, who manages a cinema, says bringing personal cups to the movie theater would be problematic and could pose a health issue.