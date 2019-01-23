Missing Manteca Man Found Dead in Canal

PATTERSON — A Manteca man was found dead in a canal Monday weeks after he disappeared.

Chhinderpal Singh’s wife reported him missing the night of Jan. 2, according to the Manteca Police Department. Police investigated his disappearance as suspicious in nature.

The following day, the 64-year-old’s car was found after it had been abandoned near Delta Mendota Canal in a rural area in Tracy.

Manteca police report the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office notified them of a body found in the canal Monday around 10:30 a.m. The body had surfaced in Patterson.

The San Joaquin County Coroner positively identified the body as 64-year-old Singh.

While an autopsy will determine how he died, the Manteca Police Department says there were no signs of foul play.