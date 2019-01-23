North Sacramento Apartment Complex Evacuated Due to Deadly Hazmat Situation

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Police and fire crews responded to a deadly hazmat situation in North Sacramento Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department just confirmed that a male resident died in this apartment complex on Lampasas Ave. They also found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in his unit. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/QRC7auQ1Qz — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) January 24, 2019

The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Lampasas Avenue.

A man was found dead in one of the units, where officials detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews did not find elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the rest of apartment. In about an hour, residents will be allowed to re-enter the building. @FOX40 — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) January 24, 2019

Residents were evacuated as crews blocked traffic from getting through the neighborhood. American Red Cross personnel also arrived at the apartment complex.

Crews are investigating this apartment complex on Lampasas Ave. Police tape surrounds the building and residents have been evacuated. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/b8McySeB4D — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) January 24, 2019

There is no further information about what led to the hazmat situation.

