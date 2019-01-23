North Sacramento Apartment Complex Evacuated Due to Deadly Hazmat Situation

NORTH SACRAMENTO — Police and fire crews responded to a deadly hazmat situation in North Sacramento Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex on Lampasas Avenue.
A man was found dead in one of the units, where officials detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide.
Residents were evacuated as crews blocked traffic from getting through the neighborhood. American Red Cross personnel also arrived at the apartment complex.
There is no further information about what led to the hazmat situation.
