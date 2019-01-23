Salvation Army Culinary Arts Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olivia is at the Salvation Army tasting food and getting a look at their Culinary Arts Program.

The Salvation Army of Sacramento's Culinary Arts Training Program, a program that welcomes people who have struggled with homelessness and substance abuse, and gives them a unique opportunity. Through this program, they develop kitchen skills to support meaningful employment in local hospitality industries while instilling professionalism, confidence and dignity.

Each 16-week course includes 384 hours of class and lab instruction, which includes a National Restaurant Association ServSafe Certificate upon passing the ServSafe Exam. The program provides a wide range of academic activities, directed hands-on training and one-on-one mentoring.