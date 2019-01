Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento is taking part of a 100 Day Challenge that aims to tackle youth homelessness.

The Sacramento Continuum of Care Homeless Youth Task Force (HYTF) has embarked on a journey to house more than 200 homeless youth before March 6th, 2019. Titled “The Sac 100 Day Challenge,” the effort is part of a worldwide vision set by the Rapid Results Institute.