Adopt a Pet: Brute

Animal ID#: A518544

Dog Name: Brute

Dog Sex: Male

Approximate Age: 11 years

Dog Size: L

A Little About Me: I am as adorable and fun-loving as they come! I am a happy go-lucky guy that has a tail that won't stop wagging. I enjoy attention and have some pretty nice manners as well, I am an easy keep. Looking for easy love, then adopt me! I am ready to go home today.

In-home Information: Housebroken

I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and light play dogs

Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler

Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling

Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn

Energy Level : Medium energy blend, needs some play prior to relaxation

Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner

My motivation is: Treat motivated

Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me

Personality: Middle of the road, play and snuggle both work, goes with the flow