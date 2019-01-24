Adopt a Pet: Brute

Animal ID#: A518544
Dog Name: Brute
Dog Sex: Male
Approximate Age: 11 years
Dog Size: L
A Little About Me: I am as adorable and fun-loving as they come! I am a happy go-lucky guy that has a tail that won't stop wagging. I enjoy attention and have some pretty nice manners as well, I am an easy keep. Looking for easy love, then adopt me! I am ready to go home today.
In-home Information: Housebroken
I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and light play dogs
Walk Rating: Walks well, needs reminders to check in with handler
Snuggle Rating: Lives for snuggling
Type of Learner: Is ready and eager to learn
Energy Level : Medium energy blend, needs some play prior to relaxation
Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner
My motivation is: Treat motivated
Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me
Personality: Middle of the road, play and snuggle both work, goes with the flow
