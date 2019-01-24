Capital Christian Football Player Raises Money to Compete in Australia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There is no mistaking that DJ Eldridge is a talented football player.

The 16-year-old Capital Christian football player, who wears a size 18 shoe, has been chosen to play in the 31st annual Down Under Bowl later this summer.

"Knowing how many looks that I can get, how much exposure that it can bring me, I definitely tried to hop on it as soon as I could," Eldridge told FOX40.

"When you've got great character and you're an amazing football player like DJ, you know, opportunities like this come your way," said Capital Christian High School Dean of Students and Athletics Scott Sorgea.

At 320 pounds and 6 feet 4 inches tall, and probably still growing, he looks like a can't-miss talent.

The game this summer is a collection of some of the best, young talent in the United States.

"You know, not too many people get to go to Australia," Eldridge said. "And once my football coach gave me the letter, I seen it and I texted my mom and I think we were all on board."

Eldridge's support group, made up of his mother and two sisters, are all in on him making the trip.

"We're at his games," said Eldridge's mother, Janae. "We're there when he's practicing. We push him to be the best that he can be."

It will be 10 days, not just to play football, but to explore and meet new friends. However, the $5,000 price tag is too steep for the family to handle alone.

"Since he got the letter he's been nothing but excited, looking up Australia, comparing the time differences," his mother said. "So, he's completely excited about the opportunity."

Eldridge even took it upon himself recently to set up his own GoFundMe page for others to donate so he can live out his dream.

"This is going to be about so much more than football," Sorgea said.

"It's definitely something I do want to do, and I hope and I pray that I can do," Eldridge said.

He has until March 20 to get his first installment together for the trip. If you would like to help pay for Eldridge's trip to Australia, you can click here to access his GoFundMe page.