Old Spaghetti Factory senior kitchen manager Mario Varela and regional manager Julie Graham are in the kitchen with Eric teaching him how to create the restaurant's Famous Mizithra Cheese and Brown Butter Spaghetti.
Cooking Pasta with Old Spaghetti Factory
