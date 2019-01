SACRAMENTO — The Tubbs Fire, which destroyed thousands of homes in Santa Rosa and killed 22 people in October of 2017, was caused by a private electrical system next to a home, Cal Fire said Thursday.

State officials say there did not appear that any laws were violated in relation to how the fire started.

The Tubbs Fire is the second most destructive and third-deadliest wildfire in California history. It burned 36,807 acres of Napa and Sonoma counties.

This is a developing story.