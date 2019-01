STOCKTON — A fire broke out at a Stockton warehouse Thursday afternoon.

Smoke billowed out of the warehouse on Report Avenue near Francis Street, which runs parallel to Highway 99.

#NEW: Warehouse fire at 1580 N. Report Avenue in Stockton. Lots of smoke in the air. Crews still working to contain fire. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/BexjO4VGZy — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 25, 2019

It is unknown what led to the fire and how much damage it has caused.

No injuries have been reported.

Caltrans reports traffic on the nearby highways may slow down due to onlookers.

#TrafficAlert #Stockton Expect slowed traffic during your afternoon commute on SR-99 and SR-4/X-town Freeway due to on-lookers checking out smoke from a structure fire just west of SR-99. pic.twitter.com/MEidWnjLJ8 — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) January 25, 2019

Stay with FOX40 as a reporter finds out more at the scene.